Region a finalist for Innovation Places grant

A group of local entrepreneurs who have been pushing to develop a more vibrant economy in Groton and New London has made it through to the final round of a state competition for several million dollars to put into effect their ideas. Thames River Innovation Places, formed initially by Hannah Gant of New London-based Spark Makerspace and Susan Froshauer of the CURE Innovation Commons incubator in Groton, was one of seven entities named Tuesday as a finalist for so-called implementation grants from the state's entrepreneur-boosting organization CTNext .

