Police Logs
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Ruben H. Maradiaga, 22, of 188 Branford Ave., was charged Sunday with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, passing in a no-passing zone and improper use of a signal device. Melissa D. Farooq, 41, of 139 Route 12, Preston, was charged Saturday with second-degree failure to appear in court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheDay.Com.
Add your comments below
New London Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Energy bill could raise electric rates
|Sat
|Solarman
|1
|Russian spy ship returns to East Coast of US
|Mar 27
|Traitor
|2
|Groton Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Mar 23
|Musikologist
|15
|Five Arrested On Prostitution Charges In Branfo... (Dec '09)
|Mar 18
|Dr Pendyke
|32
|Conn. city: People using new fountain as toilet (Jun '11)
|Mar '17
|Wrong Phart
|26
|The Stenger Farm Pond Case (Jul '09)
|Feb '17
|J3SS23
|12
|Rosie's Diner
|Feb '17
|Mdt
|1
Find what you want!
Search New London Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC