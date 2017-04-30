Police logs - April 30, 2017
Michael W. Haggerty, 35, of 414 Scotland Road was charged Saturday with driving an unregistered vehicle and driving an uninsured vehicle. Yanessa Rivera, 21, of 163 Huntington St., New London, was charged Wednesday with misuse of plates, driving an unregistered vehicle and driving an uninsured vehicle.
