Police logs - April 30, 2017

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Michael W. Haggerty, 35, of 414 Scotland Road was charged Saturday with driving an unregistered vehicle and driving an uninsured vehicle. Yanessa Rivera, 21, of 163 Huntington St., New London, was charged Wednesday with misuse of plates, driving an unregistered vehicle and driving an uninsured vehicle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.