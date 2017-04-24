Police Logs
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Emily Perkins, 24, of Ledyard was charged Wednesday with disorderly conduct, risk of injury to a minor and interfering with an officer. Kimberlee Butler-Fusco, 123 Fort Shantok Road, Uncasville, was charged April 12 in Bozrah with driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheDay.Com.
Add your comments below
New London Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|need a massge
|18 hr
|bobtsrg
|1
|Energy bill could raise electric rates
|Apr 8
|Solarman
|1
|Russian spy ship returns to East Coast of US
|Mar 27
|Traitor
|2
|Groton Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|15
|Five Arrested On Prostitution Charges In Branfo... (Dec '09)
|Mar '17
|Dr Pendyke
|32
|Conn. city: People using new fountain as toilet (Jun '11)
|Mar '17
|Wrong Phart
|26
|The Stenger Farm Pond Case (Jul '09)
|Feb '17
|J3SS23
|12
Find what you want!
Search New London Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC