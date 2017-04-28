People in Groton warned about the sound of automatic weapons drill
If you live in the Groton area, you may hear some gunfire next week, but it's just a drill. During the week of May 1-5, Naval Security Force drills along the waterfront of the Naval Submarine Base New London will include live automatic weapons fire using blanks.
