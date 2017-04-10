Notes from the Old Noank Jail: Histor...

Notes from the Old Noank Jail: History room at Groton library a fitting tribute to Streeter

A large crowd attended the Groton Public Library on March 22 at a formal ribbon cutting ceremony for the James Streeter History Room in honor of his donation of an extensive collection of historical material for Groton. About 200 people and seven speakers were present, including Library Director Betty Ann Reiter, Town Manager Mark Oefinger, State Librarian Kendall Wiggin, state Rep. Joseph de la Cruz, Town Mayor Bruce Flax and City Mayor Marian Galbraith, with a special presentation by Rob Zuliani.

