New president of L+M Healthcare announced

Patrick L. Green was chosen after a national search and will take over as L+M president on June 5, succeeding Bruce Cummings, L+M announced Thursday. New London - The executive vice president and chief administrative officer of St. Anthony Hospital in Lakewood, Colo., has been named the new president and chief executive officer of Lawrence + Memorial Healthcare.

