New London's RCDA has hotel, three other proposals in the works

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: New London - The Renaissance City Development Association announced Thursday it had received a good faith $10,000 deposit and signed a commitment to negotiate with the developer looking to build a hotel on the Fort Trumbull peninsula. It was one highlight of a year that RCDA President Linda Mariani said is showing great economic development promise for the city.

