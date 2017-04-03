New London teachers globetrotting this summer

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Pam Strollo, right, a first-grade teacher at Winthrop STEM Magnet Elementary in New London, celebrates with colleague Marybeth Mann, left, after learning she won a Fund for Teachers grant from the Dalio Foundation on Tuesday, April 4, 2017. Strollo is one of four Winthrop teachers, along with one each from Nathan Hale Arts Magnet School and Bennie Dover Jackson Middle School, and two teachers from the Regional Multicultural Magnet school who were among hundreds statewide awarded grants to pursue self-designed summer fellowships for professional learning.

