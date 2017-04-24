New London residents call on city to ...

New London residents call on city to get rid of brazen coyote

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: New London Police Chief Peter Reichard holds a sign that will be available about what can be done for coyote safety during the during a community meeting at Nathan Hale Arts Magnet School in New London regarding the coyote population in the area, Monday, April 24, 2017. New London – Residents alarmed by the brazen behavior of at least one large coyote this winter and spring called on city police and Mayor Michael Passero Monday to take action to get rid of the animal.

