New London police using coyote as an educational tool
A coyote is shown resting in the back yard of a Gardner Avenue home in New London on Saturday, April 22, 2017. New London - A coyote that appears to have taken up residence in the Whaling City has now become something of an educational tool at the city's middle school.
