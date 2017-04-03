New London police arrest man on weapons charges

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: New London - Officers arrested a man who they said was in possession of a sawed-off shotgun and large-capacity magazines at his Prest Street apartment Friday. Stanley Comer, 54, of 48 Prest St. was arrested after New London police executed a search-and-seizure warrant at his basement-level apartment.

