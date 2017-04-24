New London On Edge After Coyote Attacks
Many New London residents are taking extra precautions to protect their pets after multiple reported coyote sightings and a few attacks. People have noticed coyotes in the streets, following them on walks, and some have reportedly attacked dogs.
