New London mortgage office celebrates top-lender status

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: From left, state Sen. Paul Formica, R-East Lyme; state Rep. Chris Soto, D-New London, and McCue Mortgage representative Keith Turner unveil a sign Tuesday, April 11, 2017, indicating that the McCue office in New London was tops in the state in 2016 for closing Connecticut Housing Finance Authority loans. New London - Keith Turner, a representative for McCue Mortgage in southeastern Connecticut, unveiled a banner Tuesday indicating that he closed the most Connecticut Housing Finance Authority home loans of any agent in the state during 2016.

