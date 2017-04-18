New London group to fight demolition of Bank Street building

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: New London – The local historic preservation organization New London Landmarks has begun a petition drive in an attempt to halt plans for the demolition of what they contend is an irreplaceable historic structure at 130 Bank St. The news comes as an added irritation for building owner William Cornish, whose planned demolition of the structure is likely to be delayed for six months thanks to a vote last week by the Historic District Commission. Demolition applications for older buildings in the city are automatically forwarded from the building department to the commission for review.

