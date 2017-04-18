New London group to fight demolition of Bank Street building
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: New London – The local historic preservation organization New London Landmarks has begun a petition drive in an attempt to halt plans for the demolition of what they contend is an irreplaceable historic structure at 130 Bank St. The news comes as an added irritation for building owner William Cornish, whose planned demolition of the structure is likely to be delayed for six months thanks to a vote last week by the Historic District Commission. Demolition applications for older buildings in the city are automatically forwarded from the building department to the commission for review.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheDay.Com.
Add your comments below
New London Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Energy bill could raise electric rates
|Apr 8
|Solarman
|1
|Russian spy ship returns to East Coast of US
|Mar 27
|Traitor
|2
|Groton Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Mar 23
|Musikologist
|15
|Five Arrested On Prostitution Charges In Branfo... (Dec '09)
|Mar '17
|Dr Pendyke
|32
|Conn. city: People using new fountain as toilet (Jun '11)
|Mar '17
|Wrong Phart
|26
|The Stenger Farm Pond Case (Jul '09)
|Feb '17
|J3SS23
|12
|Rosie's Diner
|Feb '17
|Mdt
|1
Find what you want!
Search New London Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC