New London City Council to provide bed-bug relief to Housing Authority
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: New London - A newly funded program could provide the means to control and prevent the spread of pesky bed bug infestations in the 436 units managed by the New London Housing Authority. The City Council plans to funnel $14,729 from the federal Community Development Block Grant program this year into a “Don't Bug Me” initiative that would help purchase mattress, box spring and pillow covers for the Housing Authority's five housing complexes.
