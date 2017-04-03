New London apartment fire displaces three people
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: New London firefighter Mike Kuchyt pulls up a hose during a pounding rain at the scene of a bedroom fire on the third floor at 73 Riverside Ave. in New London on Tuesday, April 4, 2017. It was already a busy night for the city's firefighters, who were responding to a suspected heroin overdose and two medical emergencies when the call came in about 9:22 p.m. for a fire at 73 Riverview Ave., Battalion Chief Thomas Curcio said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheDay.Com.
Add your comments below
New London Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russian spy ship returns to East Coast of US
|Mar 27
|Traitor
|2
|Groton Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Mar 23
|Musikologist
|15
|Five Arrested On Prostitution Charges In Branfo... (Dec '09)
|Mar 18
|Dr Pendyke
|32
|Conn. city: People using new fountain as toilet (Jun '11)
|Mar '17
|Wrong Phart
|26
|The Stenger Farm Pond Case (Jul '09)
|Feb '17
|J3SS23
|12
|Rosie's Diner
|Feb '17
|Mdt
|1
|Independent Trumbull Pharmacy Perfects Prescrip...
|Feb '17
|America Gentleman...
|2
Find what you want!
Search New London Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC