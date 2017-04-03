New London apartment fire displaces three people

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: New London firefighter Mike Kuchyt pulls up a hose during a pounding rain at the scene of a bedroom fire on the third floor at 73 Riverside Ave. in New London on Tuesday, April 4, 2017. It was already a busy night for the city's firefighters, who were responding to a suspected heroin overdose and two medical emergencies when the call came in about 9:22 p.m. for a fire at 73 Riverview Ave., Battalion Chief Thomas Curcio said.

