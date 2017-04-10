New London Adult Ed helping immigrants become productive citizens
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Meihui Weng, an immigrant from China, writes the answer to an assignment on the white board during an intermediate English as a second language class at New London Adult and Continuing Education on March 28, 2017. The adult education school is a major resource for many immigrants taking English classes as well as civics classes, GED education and specialized skills training.
