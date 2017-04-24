New England Harp Day at CGA

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Virgiree Knox-Pettaway pauses, waiting for her part during a rehearsal session as part of New England Harp Day at the Coast Guard Academy in New London on Saturday, April 29, 2017. More than 40 harpists of all ages and talent levels enjoyed a day of workshops and rehearsals as part of the program, which culminated in an hourlong performance in the Leamy Concert Hall.

