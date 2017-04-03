Mitchell College to breathe new life ...

Mitchell College to breathe new life into aging dairy barn

Mitchell College, which owns the barn and runs the much-beloved ice cream shop on the same property, plans to restore and renovate the 4,800-square-foot barn into a flexible student and community space that will serve as everything from a black box theater to a banquet hall. New London – The iconic century-old red barn that has marked the site of Michael's Dairy since the 1920s is getting a facelift.

New London, CT

