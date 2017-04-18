Maxum Irrigation takes root in new Waterford locale

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Key members of the Maxum Irrigation team, from left, Bryan and Bob Grandieri and Scott Gladstone. Photo courtesy of Maxum Irrigation Waterford - Bryan Grandieri had been such a trusted friend of the family that, when the Waterford High School graduate told Scott Gladstone he wasn't going the college route, the entrepreneur told him to find an opportunity for himself.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.