Man wanted on felony drug charges arrested in New London

New London - City detectives joined members of the U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force Thursday to arrest a New London man wanted on felony drug charges in Delaware. At 6:06 a.m. police apprehended 35-year-old Delby Perez-Rosario at his home at 36 West Pleasant St. Perez-Rosario is wanted in Delaware on charges of felony drug dealing, felony aggravated possession of drugs and felony second-degree conspiracy, police said.

