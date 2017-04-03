Man wanted on felony drug charges arr...

Man wanted on felony drug charges arrested in New London

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: New London - City detectives joined members of the U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force Thursday to arrest a New London man wanted on felony drug charges in Delaware. At 6:06 a.m. police apprehended 35-year-old Delby Perez-Rosario at his home at 36 West Pleasant St. Perez-Rosario is wanted in Delaware on charges of felony drug dealing, felony aggravated possession of drugs and felony second-degree conspiracy, police said.

