Malloy looks on as Norwich Hospital deal is signed

Malloy looks on as Norwich Hospital deal is signed

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Governor Dannel P. Malloy, center, delivers his address as Kevin Brown, background from left, chairman, of the Mohegan Tribe and the Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority, Preston First Selectman Bob Congdon and Sean Nugent, right, Preston Redevelopment Agency Chairman look on as officials sign the Property Disposition and Development Agreement between the Town of Preston and the Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority regarding the former Norwich Hospital property, in front of the Administration Building on the grounds of the former hospital, Wednesday, April 19, 2017.

