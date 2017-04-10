Major Repairs to Gold Star Memorial Bridge Starting Next Week
Construction on the Gold Star Memorial Bridge that connects Groton to New London over the Thames River is starting next week. Starting next week, the Connecticut Department of Transportation said structural steel repairs, concrete deck patching and re-paving will begin on the southbound side of the bridge.
