Library encourages 1,000 books before kindergarten

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: The journey of a thousand books begins with a single page, and the Public Library of New London is working to get more kids to that 1,000-book mark before they start school. Michele Staino, head of youth services, said the program at the library started with money from a previous early literacy grant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.