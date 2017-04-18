Lessons in action at CGA

Lessons in action at CGA

Next Story Prev Story
4 min ago Read more: The Day

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Kevin Bratland, left, head wrestling coach at the United States Coast Guard Academy, demonstrates a wrist escape to Nicory Andre, 14, during a self-defense workshop for students from Bennie Dover Jackson Middle School during the 7th annual Sports and Wellness day at the United States Coast Guard Academy in New London Friday, April 21, 2017. 125 students, mostly 8th graders, visited the academy to cycle through a variety of sport and fitness activities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New London Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Energy bill could raise electric rates Apr 8 Solarman 1
News Russian spy ship returns to East Coast of US Mar 27 Traitor 2
Groton Music Selection (Aug '12) Mar 23 Musikologist 15
News Five Arrested On Prostitution Charges In Branfo... (Dec '09) Mar '17 Dr Pendyke 32
News Conn. city: People using new fountain as toilet (Jun '11) Mar '17 Wrong Phart 26
The Stenger Farm Pond Case (Jul '09) Feb '17 J3SS23 12
Rosie's Diner Feb '17 Mdt 1
See all New London Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New London Forum Now

New London Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New London Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

New London, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,329 • Total comments across all topics: 280,476,424

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC