Ledge Light estimates CG Academy sewage discharge at 810,000 gallons

New London - An inspector for Ledge Light Health District estimated Tuesday that a total of 810,000 gallons of untreated wastewater emptied into the Thames River from the Coast Guard Academy over a 20-year period, in violation of state laws prohibiting discharges of raw sewage into the state's waters. Ryan McCammon, senior sanitarian for the health district, said he based his calculation on the number of showers, sinks and toilets in the two locker rooms in the Roland Hall field house that were recently found to be discharging directly into a storm drain that empties in the river.

