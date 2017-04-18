Kindness in Real Life: Seniors helping others through RSVP program
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Area residents over the age of 55 have been making a difference in their community for more than 20 years through the Thames Valley Council for Community Action's Retired and Senior Volunteer Program, or RSVP. Jennifer Johnson, director of senior volunteer services, said there are anywhere between 120 and 150 volunteers in the program, which matches them with a variety of opportunities for meaningful volunteer work.
