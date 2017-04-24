Key witness in Mallove murder case to...

Key witness in Mallove murder case to remain on probation

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: A New London Superior Court Judge on Thursday denied a request by Candace M. Foster, a key witness of the beating death in 2004 of physicist Eugene Mallove, to be released early from supervision by the Department of Adult Probation. Foster, who had entered a witness-protection program and implicated the father of her children and his cousin in the crime, served four years and 10 months in prison for hindering prosecution and tampering with evidence.

