Jury awards $3.6 million to Montville man paralyzed by scaffolding collapse

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: A New London jury last month awarded $3.6 million to 50-year-old Nathaniel Sutera, who was paralyzed from the waist down after falling about 26 feet from scaffolding at a rental property owned by his brother and sister-in-law. Sutera, a union carpenter who was in between jobs, was helping his brother, Timothy Sutera, and sister-in-law, Deborah Natiello, repair a three-family rental house at 36 Hempstead St. in New London on September 24, 2012.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.