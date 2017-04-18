India fashion on display in New London
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Nevatha Mathialagan, a model in "Sanskriti," an Indian Fashion Show held at the St. James Episcopal Church in New London, dances as she proceeds down the runway on Saturday, April 22, 2017. The Public Library of New London hosted the event, and KUMON sponsored it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheDay.Com.
Add your comments below
New London Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Energy bill could raise electric rates
|Apr 8
|Solarman
|1
|Russian spy ship returns to East Coast of US
|Mar 27
|Traitor
|2
|Groton Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Mar 23
|Musikologist
|15
|Five Arrested On Prostitution Charges In Branfo... (Dec '09)
|Mar '17
|Dr Pendyke
|32
|Conn. city: People using new fountain as toilet (Jun '11)
|Mar '17
|Wrong Phart
|26
|The Stenger Farm Pond Case (Jul '09)
|Feb '17
|J3SS23
|12
|Rosie's Diner
|Feb '17
|Mdt
|1
Find what you want!
Search New London Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC