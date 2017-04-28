Icy season: So far 673 icebergs count...

Icy season: So far 673 icebergs counted in shipping lanes off Newfoundland

A large iceberg is shown near Fermeuse, N.L., on Monday, April 24, 2017. About 673 icebergs have drifted into shipping lanes off eastern Newfoundland so far this year.That's almost as many as were counted during the whole ice season last year, ending in late September.

