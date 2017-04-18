Hundreds walk in New London to end homelessness
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: New London - Cathy Zall, director of the New London Homeless Hospitality Center , told hundreds of people ready to begin a 1.6-mile walk through the city Sunday afternoon that the walk was about ending homelessness, but celebrates the New London community, as well. She called the city "a place of compassion, where none of our neighbors experiencing homelessness are left alone."
