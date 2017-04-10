Hundreds of icebergs clog shipping lanes, forcing ships to reroute
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. - More icebergs have drifted into major shipping lanes off Newfoundland, forcing ships to go far out of their way to steer clear of the massive ice mountains. "It's the only place in the world where icebergs intersect in a major shipping lane like that," Gabrielle McGrath, commander of the United States Coast Guard International Ice Patrol, said Monday from her office in New London, Connecticut.
