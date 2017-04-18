Holocaust Rememberance at the Academy
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Third Class Cadet Jill Friedman, right, lights a candle in remembrance as Jerry Fischer, Executive Director of the Jewish Federation of Eastern Connecticut, looks on during the Days of Remembrance Observance at The Coast Guard Academy's Officer's Club on Wednesday, April 19, 2017, in New London. The 38th annual event honors victims of the Holocaust.
