Grille 86 opened in Storrs Center
The bar is clean and spacious with a large u-shaped bar, two side rooms with ample seating and 31 televisions for every sporting match being broadcast. The menu for opening day was small but covered all aspects of the food realm; appetizers included a home-made hummus platter , chips and guacamole , "86 nachos" with chicken or chili for $4 more, deviled eggs and various pairs of grilled skewers including teriyaki chicken, portabella mushrooms and short rib .
