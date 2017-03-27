Gold Star Bridge in line for overhaul
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Motorists travel on Interstate 95 southbound, left, and northbound, right, as they cross the Gold Star Memorial Bridge in rain and fog Jan. 10, 2016. The Gold Star Memorial Bridge, which carries tens of thousands of cars each day over the Thames River between New London and Groton, is in line for major repairs that will begin this month and continue for the next five years.
