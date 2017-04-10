General Dynamics Subsidiary to Help M...

General Dynamics Subsidiary to Help Maintain, Repair Submarines at Naval Base in Connecticut

General Dynamics' Electric Boat subsidiary has received a $46.2 million contract modification to conduct nuclear-related maintenance and repair efforts for operational submarines at a U.S. Navy base in New London, Connecticut.

