Federal judge attaches Bruno property...

Federal judge attaches Bruno property in pornography case

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Day

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: A federal judge has granted a New London teen's motion to attach $250,000 worth of assets from jailed landlord Richard M. Bruno, who she claims repeatedly raped her on camera in a secret room in one of his buildings. Bruno, 47, of Waterford is incarcerated on federal and state charges that he produced pornography involving a minor, and in a separate case, attempted to entice a 13-year-old girl to have sex.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New London Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Energy bill could raise electric rates Apr 8 Solarman 1
News Russian spy ship returns to East Coast of US Mar 27 Traitor 2
Groton Music Selection (Aug '12) Mar '17 Musikologist 15
News Five Arrested On Prostitution Charges In Branfo... (Dec '09) Mar '17 Dr Pendyke 32
News Conn. city: People using new fountain as toilet (Jun '11) Mar '17 Wrong Phart 26
The Stenger Farm Pond Case (Jul '09) Feb '17 J3SS23 12
Rosie's Diner Feb '17 Mdt 1
See all New London Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New London Forum Now

New London Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New London Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

New London, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,869 • Total comments across all topics: 280,535,497

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC