Father who dragged daughter through school avoids prison

The Connecticut father who gave his 13-year-old daughter bruises and rug burns when he dragged her through her school has been spared prison time. The Day of New London reports that 36-year-old Mark Thornton was sentenced Tuesday to three years of probation.

