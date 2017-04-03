Farmers, vendors invited to New London, Groton market lunch

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: New London - The New London and Groton Field of Greens Farmers' Market will launch its 2017 season with an informational luncheon for farmers and other vendors at noon May 3 at Ledge Light Health District offices at 216 Broad St. The meeting will include an orientation to the Field of Greens Market. An important update on public health guidelines for farmers' markets and food vendors will be given by Ryan McCammon, the district's senior sanitarian, according to a news release from the health district.

