DCF to make 'reasonable efforts' to reunify family in Baby Dylan case

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Waterford - The Department of Children and Families will try to reunify the children and New London parents at the center of the Baby Dylan case, a department lawyer said Tuesday. Representatives of DCF met in Juvenile Court Tuesday with lawyers for the parents and the five children involved in the case. The  family's case drew public attention last year after Kirsten Fauquet and John Stratzman's son, who is now almost 3 years old, nearly died of starvation in an unlicensed foster home in November 2015.

