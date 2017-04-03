DCF to make 'reasonable efforts' to reunify family in Baby Dylan case
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Waterford - The Department of Children and Families will try to reunify the children and New London parents at the center of the Baby Dylan case, a department lawyer said Tuesday. Representatives of DCF met in Juvenile Court Tuesday with lawyers for the parents and the five children involved in the case. The family's case drew public attention last year after Kirsten Fauquet and John Stratzman's son, who is now almost 3 years old, nearly died of starvation in an unlicensed foster home in November 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.
Add your comments below
New London Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russian spy ship returns to East Coast of US
|Mar 27
|Traitor
|2
|Groton Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Mar 23
|Musikologist
|15
|Five Arrested On Prostitution Charges In Branfo... (Dec '09)
|Mar 18
|Dr Pendyke
|32
|Conn. city: People using new fountain as toilet (Jun '11)
|Mar '17
|Wrong Phart
|26
|The Stenger Farm Pond Case (Jul '09)
|Feb '17
|J3SS23
|12
|Rosie's Diner
|Feb '17
|Mdt
|1
|Independent Trumbull Pharmacy Perfects Prescrip...
|Feb '17
|America Gentleman...
|2
Find what you want!
Search New London Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC