Crowbar beating prompts strong response from Mitchell College, police
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: New London - It's been about three weeks since several people stormed onto the campus of Mitchell College and beat a student there with a crowbar, sending him to the hospital. Since the incident, which Mitchell College representatives called unfortunate and “extremely rare,” college officials and city police said they have been working to solve the case and make sure something like it doesn't happen again.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.
Add your comments below
New London Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|need a massge
|23 hr
|bobtsrg
|1
|Energy bill could raise electric rates
|Apr 8
|Solarman
|1
|Russian spy ship returns to East Coast of US
|Mar 27
|Traitor
|2
|Groton Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|15
|Five Arrested On Prostitution Charges In Branfo... (Dec '09)
|Mar '17
|Dr Pendyke
|32
|Conn. city: People using new fountain as toilet (Jun '11)
|Mar '17
|Wrong Phart
|26
|The Stenger Farm Pond Case (Jul '09)
|Feb '17
|J3SS23
|12
Find what you want!
Search New London Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC