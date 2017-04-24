Crowbar beating prompts strong response from Mitchell College, police

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: New London - It's been about three weeks since several people stormed onto the campus of Mitchell College and beat a student there with a crowbar, sending him to the hospital. Since the incident, which Mitchell College representatives called unfortunate and “extremely rare,” college officials and city police said they have been working to solve the case and make sure something like it doesn't happen again.

