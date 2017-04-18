Critical care: Foreign-born doctors play key role in U.S.

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Neurologist Dr. Maria Moro-de-Casillas, left, examines patient Richard Metayer of Mystic at the L+M Medical Office Building in New London on Thursday, April 20, 2017. With his polished manner, crisp dark jacket and tie and shoulder-length hair in a neat ponytail, Dr. Muhammad Hassan Majeed easily fits the part of the urbane American professional destined for one day joining the ranks of academia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.