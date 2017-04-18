Conn College signs carbon tax endorsement letter
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: New London - Connecticut College has joined with 21 other colleges in calling on elected officials to “put a price on carbon” as a means of combating climate change.
