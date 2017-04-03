Conn College being asked to endorse carbon tax

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Joel Bach, left, and David Gelber, executive producers of the National Geographic Channel's climate change series, "Years of Living Dangerously," speak at Connecticut College on Thursday. New London - Connecticut College may join 15 other colleges in a grass-roots movement calling for policymakers to institute a tax on carbon dioxide emissions designed to spur growth of renewable energy and combat climate change.

