Columbus Circle cleanup
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Volunteers Tita Williams, left, and Daneen Roth, with the New London Beautification Committee, work on cleaning up the garden at Columbus Circle on Tuesday, April 18, 2017 in New London. The committee is made up of 18 members who take care of parks all over the city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheDay.Com.
Add your comments below
New London Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Energy bill could raise electric rates
|Apr 8
|Solarman
|1
|Russian spy ship returns to East Coast of US
|Mar 27
|Traitor
|2
|Groton Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Mar 23
|Musikologist
|15
|Five Arrested On Prostitution Charges In Branfo... (Dec '09)
|Mar '17
|Dr Pendyke
|32
|Conn. city: People using new fountain as toilet (Jun '11)
|Mar '17
|Wrong Phart
|26
|The Stenger Farm Pond Case (Jul '09)
|Feb '17
|J3SS23
|12
|Rosie's Diner
|Feb '17
|Mdt
|1
Find what you want!
Search New London Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC