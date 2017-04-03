Colorado man to serve 13 years for preying on girl in New London
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: A 30-year-old Colorado man who traveled to New London to have sex with a 13-year-old girl he had met online has been sentenced by federal and state courts to a total of 13 years in prison and 15 years of supervised release. Nathaniel Smith, of Aurora, was arrested by New London Police on Jan. 25, 2016 after state police alerted them that a 13-year-old reporting missing from an area town had been located at the Holiday Inn with Smith.
