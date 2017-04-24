Coast Guard Academy Unwittingly Pollu...

Coast Guard Academy Unwittingly Polluted River For 20 Years

A Coast Guard academy in Connecticut has accidentally leaked thousands of gallons of polluted wastewater into a nearby river for the past 20 years. The academy, which trains cadets in enforcing environmental laws on the nation's waterways alongside other missions, has pledged to fix the problem as soon as possible.

