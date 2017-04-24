Coast Guard Academy Unwittingly Polluted River For 20 Years
A Coast Guard academy in Connecticut has accidentally leaked thousands of gallons of polluted wastewater into a nearby river for the past 20 years. The academy, which trains cadets in enforcing environmental laws on the nation's waterways alongside other missions, has pledged to fix the problem as soon as possible.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.
Add your comments below
New London Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Energy bill could raise electric rates
|Apr 8
|Solarman
|1
|Russian spy ship returns to East Coast of US
|Mar 27
|Traitor
|2
|Groton Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|15
|Five Arrested On Prostitution Charges In Branfo... (Dec '09)
|Mar '17
|Dr Pendyke
|32
|Conn. city: People using new fountain as toilet (Jun '11)
|Mar '17
|Wrong Phart
|26
|The Stenger Farm Pond Case (Jul '09)
|Feb '17
|J3SS23
|12
|Rosie's Diner
|Feb '17
|Mdt
|1
Find what you want!
Search New London Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC