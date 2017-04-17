Coast Guard Academy discovers it's been polluting the Thames River for 20 years
Roland Hall at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in New London as seen from the Groton side of the Thames River Monday, April 17, 2017. New London - Thousands of gallons of untreated wastewater have been emptying into the Thames River from the Coast Guard Academy's field house over the last 20 years, apparently the result of faulty construction work that was only recently discovered.
